Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joe's life story with friends and family

Share Joe's life story with friends and family

Joe R. Diaz, 78, of Yuma, died Oct. 26, 2020, in Yuma.



Born April 14, 1942, in Grants, N.M., he was a mining mechanic.



Funeral services will be 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in New Mexico.



Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, including cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store