|
|
Joe Ralph Durazo, one of the four Durazo brothers of Yuma, Arizona (Charles, Art, and Al) passed away July 25, 2019 from a short and dignified battle with pancreatic cancer. Joe was born January 16, 1938 in Los Algadonas, Baja California to his loving parents Charles and Carlotta Durazo.
As a young boy Joe, and his family moved to Winterhaven, Calif. Joe graduated from Yuma High School, and liked to joke that he also graduated from UCLA (University of California Los Algadonas). Joe served in the United States Army as a medic in Stuttgart, Germany, worked for Carl's Shoes in San Diego, and later had a successful 34-year career as a Senior Insurance Agent with Allstate Insurance.
Joe never met a stranger. His love for his family and friends, his kindness, and his irreverent sense of humor comprise Joe's legacy. We often suggested that Joe should run for mayor or be the world's best Sam's Club greeter. He was always 30 minutes early, which at times was annoying for the rest of us, however it was necessary to Joe because he would undoubtedly run into a friend and needed that 30 extra minutes to chat or recall a funny story.
Joe and his wife Carol shared 25 loving years together filled with memorable travel and their enjoyment of life. He was so proud of his children Anna and Charlie, and he adored his grandchildren Joey Lynn and Nicholas. Nothing made him happier than large family get togethers. He was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin.
Joe had an outstanding work ethic and enjoyed his long career with Allstate Insurance. He was dedicated and genuinely concerned that his clients were happy, protected and in Good Hands with Allstate. After being retired for many years, Joe went back to work to help is son-in-law Kurt start his new business, Cactus Propane.
Joe described his time in the service as beautiful because of his pride in serving his country and the close bond he shared with the men in his unit. While stationed in Germany, Joe met his lifelong friend Norm McClaren. The stories from that time of his life are filled with pride, compassion, humor, love and friendship. Joe was Clinger and Norm was Radar of their "MASH unit". Their bond of friendship lasted more than 50 years.
Joe is survived by his wife, Carol, daughter, Anna, son, Charles, stepdaughter, Jacquie, son-in-law, Kurt, stepson, David, granddaughter, Joey Lynn, grandson, Nicholas, brothers and sisters in law, Charles, Albert (Ginny), Art (Frances) and many loving cousins, nephew and nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Carlotta, son, Joey and sister-in-law, Margo.
Services and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of Yuma, and especially his nurse Sofia. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Avenue – Yuma, Arizona 85364. https://hospiceofyuma.com/how-you-can-give-back/
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 30, 2019