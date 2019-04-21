Joe V Contreras, a retired Agriculture truck driver and life-long resident of Yuma AZ, passed away on April 12,2019 at the age of 83.



Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Contreras; his children, Lupe Contreras, Dianne Raveles, Joe Contreras, Anna Contreras, Billy Contreras and Monica Fletcher, his grandchildren Michael Raveles, David Raveles and great grandson Nathan Raveles and his son in law Craig Fletcher. He is preceded by his daughter Connie Contreras and his brothers Piedad Anaya, John Contreras and Manuel Montez.



Joe was born in Somerton, AZ on November 26,1935. He graduated from Yuma High School in 1953. Joe was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed reading, playing his guitar and watching baseball and football. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



A viewing is scheduled from 5pm-9m on April 23 at Johnson Mortuary with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be on April 24 at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church.



Pallbearers are his sons Joe, Billy, Grandsons Michael, and David, son in law Craig Fletcher, Nephews Adan Montez and Bobby Contreras. Honorary pallbearer Ignacio Contreras. Burial to follow at the Garden of St. Joseph at Desert Memorial Lawn Park. Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 21, 2019