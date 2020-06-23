Joh Fautenberry
1928 - 2020
John Fautenberry April 6, 1928 – June 16, 2020, died in Yuma, AZ, where he has lived for over 30 years (came here from Washington State).

John loved to play guitar and sing, and he wrote songs and sometimes performed them in Yuma. He loved to read Western novels, historic books and true crime stories. John even wrote a book (unpublished; the handwritten manuscript is somewhere among his belongings). He enjoyed watching the sunset on his patio in the Foothills. He loved working in his workshop, where he even built bird houses. He loved taking care of his orange trees and put a water moat around them so that birds could take baths in them. John was a talented handyman; he loved building things and working on his motor home or car. We miss you, John and wish you a happy reunion with those who left before you!

Beloved husband of Betty Fautenberry (died Aug. 29, 2009), father of Patty Fautenberry (died October 24, 2019), survived by extended family in Washington, Montana and Arizona.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
