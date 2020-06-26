John Gastelum, 56, born October 20, 1963 in Yuma, AZ passed away June 15, 2020 in Yuma, AZ.



John was an outstanding husband, amazing father, doting grandfather, dedicated coach, and loyal friend. He positively influenced many lives in his lifetime, he will be greatly missed both on and off the baseball field.



He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Tom and Pauline Heeter, along with multiple brothers and sisters.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Gastelum; sister-in-law, Debbie Garcia; sons, Johnny Gastelum (Jessica) and Jason Gastelum (Matt); grandchildren, Mykenzie, Jaxson and Jaddex Gastelum; brothers, Jimmy Gastelum, David Gastelum and Tommy Heeter.



Private family only services will be held in the up coming week.



In lieu of flowers please contact Johnny or Jason Gastelum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store