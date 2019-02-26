Home

John A. Greer


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John A. Greer Obituary
John A Greer passed away on January 4, 2019, due to a fast onset of Lung Cancer. John was born on March 21, 1944.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Sometime after serving our country he joined the sprinkler fitters. When the work slowed down, he cleared into Local 598 as a pipefitter. He worked commercial and industrial jobs, mostly in the northwest. He last worked at Hanford on the Vitrification Plant. John will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of a good joke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Greer and Vera Greer Jakin.

John is survived by a sister Sue Sikes, and brother James Greer, with many cousins, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Donations can be made to the or to The s or Hospice.

There will be a Celebration of Life later this spring.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
