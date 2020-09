Or Copy this URL to Share

John A. Weigel, 90, of Yuma, died Sept. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Born July 3, 1930, in Rutherford, N.J., he was the retired owner of Soft Cloth Car Wash and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Memorial services will be 11?a.m. to noon Sept. 29 at Yuma Golf & Country Club, 3150 S. Fortuna Ave.

Johnson Mortuary assisted with arrangements, with cremation in Las Vegas.

