On September 13, 2020 John Alfred Weigel crossed the finish line for the last time.
John was a committed partner to Susanne, and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. John was a successful businessman on both the east coast and locally in Yuma with Soft Cloth Car Wash, an avid golfer, and a champion race car driver with a passion for adventure - who lived life fearlessly.
John was born on July 3, 1930 in New Jersey, where his father worked in the gas station industry. As a little boy, John was enamored with the flying horse that lingered over the gas station, and he told family that one day he would own his own gas station. As John grew older, he managed a gas station where he tended cars while developing an aptitude for business. Soon after, he purchased his first gas station with his father. But it was not in John's nature to stay idle for long.
On Sunday mornings during his weekly donut run, John would watch a man sell car washes for 25c, and this man would have a line of cars waiting to be serviced. John would talk with the owner of the self- serve car wash where he received the name of the equipment supplier, and he devised a plan to have his own automated car wash business. Once the business was up and running, it became more profitable than his gas station and the rest was history!
Although John dabbled in racing when he was younger, he found success after returning to racing full throttle in the late 90s and 2000s. He held many titles in the National Viper Club including 2003 and 2005 Viper National Champion – Super Modified and more than 10 other first place finishes. Racers less than half of his age just could not keep up. Having filled his walls with plaques and trophies, John decided to park his race cars at age 86.
John was a proud veteran who served in the US Marines from 1951 to 1954. He served overseas in Korea showing fellow marines how to work on what else… cars! John loved golfing and was an excellent player. He golfed with many good friends in NY and Yuma. He golfed with many famous people such as a number of New York Yankees players, Phil Rizzuto and Joe DiMaggio to name a few. When he came to Yuma he continued his love of golf and enjoyed golfing with many friends known as "the boys". John loved vacationing at the beach in Amagansett, NY every year with his family. He also loved spending time in Las Vegas at his home tinkering with his cars up until the last months of his life.
John is survived by his love Susanne of Yuma, son Tim Weigel of New York, daughters, Kim Bellamy (Joe), Stacey Weigel, and Nancy Weigel (Jay Palmer) of New York. Numerous grandchildren and six great grandsons and one great granddaughter.
He was predeceased by his son Johnny and daughter Dale.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Yuma Golf & Country Club on Tuesday September 29th at 11:00 am, a reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
.