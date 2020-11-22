John was a professional musician, and band director. Early years of his music career brought travel to Japan, Okinawa, South Korea, Philippines, Germany, and France entertaining military troops with USO tours. Following in the steps of his father John Leo Dallabetta, he went on to teach music in Arizona, with a long tenure and ending his career in Yuma. Marching bands, Concert bands and Jazz bands were highly recognized winning many awards. John built one of the finest high school music programs in the state and nation.
During his college years he was a member of the Northern Arizona University Marching Band, Concert Band and Collegians Jazz Band, graduating with a Music Performance Degree. Graduate studies were in Music Education and Music History. John served as the Southwest Governor of the Arizona Association of Music Educators and board member of the Yuma Fine Arts Association. He was recognized in Arizona with the O.M. Hartsell Award demonstrating exceptional ability as a teacher of music, Tribute of the Muses by the Arts and Culture Commission of Yuma and the Governors Art Awards; many others accolades found him as well.
In addition to music John's other interests was his love of hot rods and muscle cars. He enjoyed drag racing, showcasing his cars, and rugged Jeep runs throughout the Southwest. Boating on the beautiful Arizona lakes and teaching all the family to water ski, a master himself.
John is survived by his wife Margie (Atmar) Dallabetta, son John Grady Dallabetta, daughter in-law Amanda Dallabetta, and his two beautiful grandsons John William and Robert Anthony Dallabetta. He is also survived by his brother Patrick (Pamela) and sister Christine and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his sister Theresa Ann, father John Leo Dallabetta and mother Marjorie King Dallabetta.
A Celebration Mass will be held on December 5, 2020, 1:00pm at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church,1815 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ.
Pallbearers: John Grady Dallabetta, Patrick Dallabetta, Anthony Brown, Patrick Brown, Arlen Cutsforth, William Miller, Jim Stauffer, Roger Hill.
