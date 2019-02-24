John C. Abel, former Yuma resident, was born in Dayton, Washington, on September 6, 1932, and died peacefully at home in Lacey, Washington, on February 3, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer.



A Navy veteran, John married Jane Marie Noble on June 30, 1956. They lived in Seattle, Washington, from 1956 to his retirement as a machinist from Boeing in 1987. After Jane's passing in 2000, he married Mary Jane Carver on February 14, 2001. They wintered in Yuma, Arizona, where they spent many adventurous years exploring the remote Southwest desert with their dear friends. The summers were spent roaming numerous back roads of the West in their sand rails. He also loved spending time with his family, teaching them to love the outdoors.



He is survived by his daughter, Ronna Heiser and family; and sons, Mark Abel and family and Steve Abel and family. A graveside service will be held May 5, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg, Washington. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 24, 2019