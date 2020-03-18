|
John Calhoun Turner Jr. was born in Guilford County, North Carolina on March 25th, 1936 to parents J.C. Turner, Hallie Hayes. He had an older sister, Alice. He attended High Point Central High School where he graduated in 1954.
John joined the U.S. Air Force on April 6th, 1956 and served until April 5th, 1960.
He had a 36 year career at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation where he worked as a river boat operator and hydraulic technician and then retired in 1994.
His Christian faith was a very important part of his life. John enjoyed travel, spending time in Prescott was his favorite. He loved all the city had to offer. He was also an avid sports fan. The Atlanta Braves was his favorite team. He enjoyed service as a board member with Hospice of Yuma where he volunteered his time to many events.
John leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Cindie Turner, his four children, Jeff (Shelley), Brian (Tracy), Brent (Julie) and Tiffany, stepdaughter, Sabrina, nine grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Kacey, Jonathan, Caitlyn, Kelsey, Heather, Madison and Aden. Step grandchildren Lacy and Brooke, two great great-grandchildren, Elijah and Mason.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Turner.
John went home to be with the Lord on March 12th, 2020.
No services will be held per John's request. Please feel free to donate to Hospice of Yuma in John's name.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 18, 2020