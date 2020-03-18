Home

POWERED BY

Services
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600

John Calhoun Turner Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Calhoun Turner Jr. Obituary
John Calhoun Turner Jr. was born in Guilford County, North Carolina on March 25th, 1936 to parents J.C. Turner, Hallie Hayes. He had an older sister, Alice. He attended High Point Central High School where he graduated in 1954.

John joined the U.S. Air Force on April 6th, 1956 and served until April 5th, 1960.

He had a 36 year career at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation where he worked as a river boat operator and hydraulic technician and then retired in 1994.

His Christian faith was a very important part of his life. John enjoyed travel, spending time in Prescott was his favorite. He loved all the city had to offer. He was also an avid sports fan. The Atlanta Braves was his favorite team. He enjoyed service as a board member with Hospice of Yuma where he volunteered his time to many events.

John leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Cindie Turner, his four children, Jeff (Shelley), Brian (Tracy), Brent (Julie) and Tiffany, stepdaughter, Sabrina, nine grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Kacey, Jonathan, Caitlyn, Kelsey, Heather, Madison and Aden. Step grandchildren Lacy and Brooke, two great great-grandchildren, Elijah and Mason.

John was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Turner.

John went home to be with the Lord on March 12th, 2020.

No services will be held per John's request. Please feel free to donate to Hospice of Yuma in John's name.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -