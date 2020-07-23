John F. McIntire was born on December 30th, 1953 in Woburn MA, to Garfield and Lena McIntire. He was the eldest son of ten children.



He was happily married to LouAnne McIntire, who is the love of his life, and he hers. He is the best daddy to three children, Dominic, Michelle and Jeff Petty, and John Michael; and a fantastic grandfather to 15 grandchildren.



He was loved by four sisters, five brothers and four sister-in-laws and one brother-in-law, who he considered to be his family as well, and a mother-in-law who loved him as a son. He was an amazing, godly man who loved his family, and he never met a stranger that didn't become a friend. He was a comedian (or so he thought). His family loved his sense of humor with all their heart, and he will be missed by all.

