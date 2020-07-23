1/1
John F. McIntire
1953 - 2020
John F. McIntire was born on December 30th, 1953 in Woburn MA, to Garfield and Lena McIntire. He was the eldest son of ten children.

He was happily married to LouAnne McIntire, who is the love of his life, and he hers. He is the best daddy to three children, Dominic, Michelle and Jeff Petty, and John Michael; and a fantastic grandfather to 15 grandchildren.

He was loved by four sisters, five brothers and four sister-in-laws and one brother-in-law, who he considered to be his family as well, and a mother-in-law who loved him as a son. He was an amazing, godly man who loved his family, and he never met a stranger that didn't become a friend. He was a comedian (or so he thought). His family loved his sense of humor with all their heart, and he will be missed by all.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
John (Mac) and LouAnn have been in our hearts for many years, although time and distance have separated us. My husband Cameron considered Mac his best friend when they were in NH. Hugs to the family and prayers for God's strength at this time of grief.
Beverly Temple
Friend
July 23, 2020
Thank you for the smiles and memories. Thank you for an amazing family that has touched my life forever. Rest In Peace. You will always be remembered.
Rheannon
Family
July 23, 2020
Mac, thank you for your friendship and all the ways you brought encouragement to me and my family. You are healed and whole now. Your family will be in our prayers.
Pastor Jim Lacy
Friend
July 23, 2020
May you rest in heavenly peace Mac. You will forever be in my heart. May your family be comforted by God in their time of need.
Adriana Rios
Friend
