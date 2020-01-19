|
|
John F. Senini was born June 16, 1953 in Yuma, Arizona to Edward and Mary Jo Senini, the second oldest son of seven children. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 29, 2019 in San Diego, California after a tragic car accident on December 24, 2019.
John lived his entire life in Yuma where he attended Kofa High School, and then Arizona State University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. While at ASU, he joined the ROTC and upon graduating, was commissioned an officer in the United States Marine Corps. He served for 10 years and finalized his career as a Captain. John then followed in his father's footsteps growing agriculture crops, as well as selling residential real estate in Yuma.
John lived his life to the fullest, always open to embracing new adventures, a character trait his daughter Jessica continues to emulate. His strong will and loyalty live on in his daughter Courtney, who followed her father's military career by graduating from the US Naval Academy and serving in the US Navy. John loved his wife Maria Luz Senini dearly and together they enjoyed many adventures traveling the coast of San Diego to Mexico. He treasured spending time with her family and truly adored being with their grandchildren. John was loyal and devoted to family above all else and continued to stay close to his large family regardless of where they lived. We will miss his clever sense of humor and quick wit, and his engaging, animated stories that made us laugh. He loved being the center of attention and his smile and loving demeanor will be missed immensely.
He is preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Senini, Sr. and his brothers, Edward J. Senini, Jr., and Mark A. Senini.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Luz Senini; his daughters, Courtney L. Senini and Jessica A. Senini; his mother, Mary Jo Senini; and siblings, Lori Senini, Beth Senini, Robert Senini, and Teresa Senini Pon.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on January 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, 417 S. 15th Avenue, Yuma, Arizona
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 19, 2020