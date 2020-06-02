John Frank Maruska Jr., 77, died May 26, 2020, at his Yuma home.
Born Jan. 12, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., he was self-employed in home design.
All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.