John Gastelum, 56, of Yuma, died June 15, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 20, 1963, in Yuma, he was a salesman.
Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. today at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the chapel. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.