John Gastelum
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Gastelum, 56, of Yuma, died June 15, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Born Oct. 20, 1963, in Yuma, he was a salesman.

Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. today at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the chapel. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved