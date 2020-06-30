Or Copy this URL to Share

John Gastelum, 56, of Yuma, died June 15, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Born Oct. 20, 1963, in Yuma, he was a salesman.



Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. today at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the chapel. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

