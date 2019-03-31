Services Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1850 S. 8th Ave View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Rodriguez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Harry "Johnny" Rodriguez

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers "Johnny" John Harry Rodriguez passed away at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Johnny was a Yuma native who attend Mary Elizabeth Post, Fourth Ave Jr High and was a proud Yuma "Criminal" graduate of 1956. While at Yuma High School he won the State Wrestling Championship for the 103 pound weight class. He had an irresistible personality, loved to dance and perform in plays whenever he got a chance. Following high school he attended ASU on a wrestling scholarship. In 1959, he attended San Bernardino Valley College where he continued his love of wrestling and earned his Associates Degree.



He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1961, as a Personnel Clerk and served his country until being honorably discharged in 1964. At this time, Johnny went back to school and attended California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, CA.



He met his wife, Shirley, in San Bernardino and they were married on September 12, 1964 in Crestline, CA. He worked for several men's wear clothing stores, sharpening his "salesman skills" during the years he lived in California.



In 1974, Johnny moved back to Yuma and ran Mr. C's Fine Fashions For Men at the Southgate Mall. Next, Rodriguez worked at Ken Lewis Men's Wear in the Yuma Mesa Shopping Center for 2 years. He then had the opportunity to purchase the store and changed the name to Apparel by Johnny in 1979.



Johnny loved Yuma and the people who lived here. He often said that he "never met a stranger"; he made people feel special with his gift of gab. He wanted to give back to Yuma and got involved with the Youth on Art projects to decrease graffiti, spoke to students in schools and Teens Reaching Out To Help (TROTH) about work ethics and the honor of hard work. He started taking leadership roles in the community on many Board of Directors and Committee Chairs from Fine Arts and Ballet, Seniors, Revitalization of the North End and Main Street, Children's Village, AZ Children's Home, Behavioral Health, Yuma Area Red Cross, City/County Emergency Planning, Yuma Crossing Park, Council of Government, County Coordinating Council, Metropolitan Planning Organization, Yuma Chamber of Commerce, Trade Club and a member of American Legion Posts 19 & 56, Eagles, Elks, Rotary, Navy League, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and St. Francis of Assisi Pastoral Counsel.



He was also the recipient of many Awards and Recognition: AZ Education Association - Human Relations, TROTH - Outstanding Citizen, NAACP - Humanitarian, LULAC - Hispanic Citizens, Knights of Columbus - Dedication and Unselfish Contributions to Youth, Yuma Chamber of Commerce - Ambassador of the Year, Yuma Firefighter Man of the Year and Nominee for Yuma County Citizen of the Year.



At the state level, Governors appointed him to several Boards including Arizona Water Appeals, Emergency Medical Services and Multi-state Public Recycling Association.



In 1979, Johnny was appointed to the Yuma City Council and served as a City Councilman until 1993, having served as Deputy Mayor in 1984. On the national level he served on the National League of Cities Advisory Board (NLC), Board of Directors': Spanish Official Caucus for two terms, Hispanic Elected Local Officials, National League of Cities (2 years) and several other NLC roles including Nomination Committee for the Congress of Cities.



Johnny is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 54 years, his son John Jon (Christina), Daughter Christie Locklear (Tim), grandchildren Alexis and Quanah Locklear. He is survived by sisters Roberta Sandate (Eddie) of Yuma, Edna Groce of OR, and Betty Cunningham (Doug) of OH, Brother-in-Law Paul Gonzales (Susan) of MI and Sister-in-Law Rosemarie Bernier (Pete) of CA., along with 7 nephews and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Mary Joy Rodriguez, nephew Jose Sandate and niece Patricia Gonzales.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kindred Homes LLC, TLC Home Care, Hospice of Yuma Team: Amy, Kevin, Jessica, Daphna and Jeanne Elnadry MD, along with many other family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in his name to the or Hospice of Yuma.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1850 S. 8th Ave at 9:30 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019. A Celebration of Life will follow in the church hall. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 31, 2019