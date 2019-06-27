|
John Jack Brafford II passed away on June 22nd, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. John was born in Phoenix on December 8th, 1985 to John Jack Brafford I and Rhonda L. White.
John attended High School and went to Arizona Automotive Institute. He enjoyed old cars and worked at Coulter Cadillac in Phoenix, Arizona for 3 years.
John is survived by his mother, Rhonda L. White; his brothers, Anthony White and Vincent Brafford.
Preceding John in death was his father, John Jack Brafford I and his grandparents, Elouise G. Pablo and Jarvis White.
Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary, 775 S. 5th Avenue, Yuma, Arizona of June 29th, 2019 with visitation from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
Pallbearers will be Anthony White, Vincent Brafford, Aaron White, Authur Torrez, Eric Pablo and Dustin Sweetman.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 27, 2019