Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Quechan Big House
John Jack Brafford II


John Jack Brafford II Obituary
John Jack Brafford II passed away on June 22nd, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. John was born in Phoenix on December 8th, 1985 to John Jack Brafford I and Rhonda L. White.

John attended High School and went to Arizona Automotive Institute. He enjoyed old cars and worked at Coulter Cadillac in Phoenix, Arizona for 3 years.

John is survived by his mother, Rhonda L. White; his brothers, Anthony White and Vincent Brafford.

Preceding John in death was his father, John Jack Brafford I and his grandparents, Elouise G. Pablo and Jarvis White.

Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary, 775 S. 5th Avenue, Yuma, Arizona of June 29th, 2019 with visitation from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Pallbearers will be Anthony White, Vincent Brafford, Aaron White, Authur Torrez, Eric Pablo and Dustin Sweetman.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 27, 2019
