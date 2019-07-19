Resources More Obituaries for John Baker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Munoz Baker

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email John M. Baker passed away peacefully at the age of 85 in his home of 49 years in San Jose, California.



On March 31, 1934 John was born to his mother Magdalena Munoz and father Alexander Baker. He was brought home from the hospital to meet his older brother Rudy Baker, and older sister Norma Jean Raya. Soon after his three younger brothers were born, Alexander Baker, Melvin Baker and Gwinn Baker. He loved his family and was always looking out for his brothers and sister.



John attended Yuma High School and loved playing football. In his Senior year of high school his father passed away and John had to drop out of high school to support his family. John was a hardworking man and made sure his family was taken care of. John worked on the Yuma Proving Ground refueling air craft for the military. After work he would meet up with his brother Rudy and help him train for his boxing matches. Rudy was an undefeated fighter who took pride in the fact he had never been knocked out by an opponent. One day that all changed… Rudy and John were training for an upcoming match and John threw a right cross and knocked Rudy out. So much for legends.



While living in Yuma John met the love of his life Donita Rae Longbottom. They were young and inseparable. Soon after meeting they moved to San Jose, Ca where John had a job offer at Sun Garden Packing Company. He remained working at Sun Garden for 43 years until retirement. They married in San Francisco, Ca on May 20, 1959. John and Donita had two children John Christian Baker, Jr. and Deborah Ann Baker.



John was a loving supportive father and an incredible role model for his children. Although John was seen as a tough hard working man he wore his heart on his sleeve. He would give a complete stranger the shirt off his back and truly walked in the values of human kindness. John had a son in law John Solis Mendez and a daughter in law Michele Ann Severance. They may have been married to his children, but John thought the world of them and treated them as his own children. John had two biological grandchildren, John Gilbert Mendez and Jennifer Christine Baker. He had such impact on so many lives that he had many others who called him Grandpa, Dad or Pops because that's truly the relationship he had with them. John had two biological great-grandsons, Kyle Brock and Brady Collins. He looked forward to their visits to California and the time he spent with them. He loved to spoil them on their visits and enjoyed making memories with them.



John's beloved wife Donita preceded him in passing and oh how he longed to be with her. John was cremated and he and his wife's remains will be buried in Yuma at Desert Lawn Mortuary. John lived a wonderful life and will be missed… Published in The Yuma Sun on July 19, 2019