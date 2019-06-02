John was born July 27, 1938 at Phoenix Indian Hospital to Willie Mae Coffman Lee & Monsie B. Lee. He passed away May 26, 2019, at 80 years of age, in Yuma, AZ.



John served proudly in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma. He worked for the AZ State Highway Dept and for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Yuma, AZ and later in Boulder City, NV.



His love of fishing and sports provided many years of fun with family and friends and provided stories that were recounted and embellished for many years. He coached youth sports, including Little League, Grid Kids and Girls Basketball and played softball on the USBR team. John was a history buff, loved classic movies and classic music. He did crossword puzzles in ink and was a hands down winner at trivial pursuit.



John was preceded in death by his brothers Adolphus Lee and Leo Lee, sister-in-law Zelda and nephew David Lee.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis L. Lee, sons, Richard B. (Sylvia) of Yuma and Michael S. of Gold Canyon, AZ: Grandsons Richard J. Lee of Tempe and Timothy M. Lee of Yuma: Sisters Avis Lee of Youngtown, AZ,, Sharron Eckerman (Tom) of Sun City, AZ and sister-in-law Phyllis M. Lee of Payson, AZ.: 13 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews and many friends.



At John's request, there will be no service. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Phoenix.



In John's memory, donations may be made to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S 8th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364, or the . Published in The Yuma Sun on June 2, 2019