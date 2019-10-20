Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
John Thomas Underhill


1929 - 2019
John Thomas Underhill Obituary
John Thomas Underhill, 90, passed away in his sleep on October 4, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1929 in Yuma, Arizona to Hubert and Emily Underhill. John was raised in Yuma and graduated from Yuma High School where he met the love of his life, Diane Mary Tisue.

John is survived by two sons, John Thomas Underhill Jr. (Janelle) and James Allen Underhill, eight grandchildren (Melanie, Helena, Christina, Kyle, Clinton, Sean, Michael and Derek), and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane and third son Robert.

John spent much of his life at work, looking for opportunities in Yuma to expand and support the community. John lost Diane in 2004 and retired from Underhill Transfer in 2006. He moved to Tempe, Arizona in 2015 to be closer to his son John Jr. Since retirement, John spent as much time as he could with family, especially the grandkids.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary 1415 S. 1st Ave Yuma, AZ, at noon. Family and friends are invited to celebrate John's life, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice of Yuma, or a local food bank. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com to place online condolences.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
