Johneen from Aiken, South Carolina was born on June 14, 1960 and left this world to inherit her Fathers mansion that her savior Jesus Christ purchased on the Cross. Johneen left this world on November 17th 2020, at her home around Family. She loved all and never slowed down, she always said; we're burning day light. She loved with a passion unseen in our world today, she was thoughtful and hopeful. Her three boys Bobby, Mike and Bryan were her pride and joy. She adored them and thought so much of the women in their life, and the sacrifices they made and continue to make to this great nation. She said her grand babies Tyler, Aiden, Luke, Valentina, Declan and Cielo, were worth more than gold or silver. She worked tirelessly to try and improve everyones life and those that knew her would say the same. She loved the Quechan, Cocapah and all First Nation people, you were sewn into her heart and she wanted to thank you for allowing her to love you.
She was preceded in her death by her Daddy Paul Silvey, Mother Christina Droll, her Dad Robert C. Lowe and her precious Baby Brother Danny Droll.
The Family would like to thank every one that cared to be here in the darkest hours and those that called or texted their love and affection, the time you shared and concern. We are eternally grateful for your thoughts and prayers. A very special thank you to Dr. Lillian Musyke, Dr Charles, Dr. Fazil and Dr. Hanif, she had great respect for her.
Johneen was survived by her Husband Robert A. Lowe and Mom Mildred K. Lowe of Yuma, AZ, her Sons Robert A. Lowe of Cypress, TX, Michael C. Lowe of Oak Harbor, WA, Bryan P. Lowe of Georgetown, TX, and her Siblings Wayne Silvey of Hephzibah, GA, Steven Droll, Joana Silvey and Dave Droll of Augusta, GA.
A private service was held with her family on November 22, 2020.
