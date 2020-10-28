1/1
Johnny Angel Quintero
1952 - 2020
Johnny Angel (Bachi) Quintero, 68, passed away on October 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 5, 1952, in Yuma, Arizona to Angel Escalante Quintero and Beatrice "Chita" (Martinez) Quintero.

Bachi battled with Diabetes and ESRD for 7 ½ years, tackling every challenge that came his way with faith, positivity, and optimism. Bachi was a 1970 graduate of Yuma High School. He worked for the City of Yuma as a Crew Leader in the Parks and Recreation for 30 ½ years and retired in September 2001. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, coaching little league, playing softball/fast pitch, Friday night pool league, and was a long-time member of the Club Latino. He enjoyed playing cards, listening to oldie's music, cooking/BBQ, sharing stories, and was known for his heart to heart talks and words of wisdom.

He never went a day without expressing how much he loved, adored, and appreciated his wife, Denise and strongly believed that the love for family was life's greatest blessing.

Johnny is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Denise Quintero of Yuma; brothers, Gilbert "Petie" (Esther), David (Alice), and Raymond Quintero; sisters, Lydia Peña, Rachel Quintero, Yolanda (George) Evitch, and Mary Quintero all of Yuma; sons, John Angel Quintero, Jr, Junior Morales (Danielle); daughters, Lisa Gill (James), Veronica Robinson (Dominic); grandsons, Brandon Flores (Cambria), Dominic Robinson II, Isaiah Quintero, and Mattix Morales; granddaughters, Jada Morales, Kamryn Robinson, Kendra Robinson, and Harlie Morales as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Angel and Beatrice; grandsons, John Angel Quintero III and Dylan Robinson.

A Funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be preceding services by invitation only, due to COVID restrictions. Cremation services are being handled by Yuma Mortuary.

A special thank you to Hospice Compassus and IC Church for your kindness and care.

Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
Bachi I am so sorry I didn’t get to see you when you went home. I prayed that God kept you comfortable with no pain. We will miss you so much. Denise, Lisa and the rest of the family so sorry for your loss. Please find comfort In knowing he is pain free and he is with Jesus and nana and tata. (Chita and Angel). May you Rest In Peace. Love you Bachi
Esther Quintero
Family
October 27, 2020
RIP Bachi. Another OG from La Quince gone but never forgotten. Have many great memories of all of us growing up and later in life on the golf course. Prayers for you and your family.
Chris Magdaleno
Friend
