Bachi I am so sorry I didn’t get to see you when you went home. I prayed that God kept you comfortable with no pain. We will miss you so much. Denise, Lisa and the rest of the family so sorry for your loss. Please find comfort In knowing he is pain free and he is with Jesus and nana and tata. (Chita and Angel). May you Rest In Peace. Love you Bachi

Esther Quintero

