Johnny Auza passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019. He was an Arizona native born to Frank and Elsie Barrerras Auza November 2, 1941. Johnny lived in the Wellton Mohawk for 50 years. He worked in the sheep business for his father Frank and then as a partner in Auza Brothers.



Johnny was always a friend to everyone he met. He was always ready with a joke and a nickname for everybody.



He is survived by his son Hank Auza , his wife Cori and three children and his daughter Caroline Auza her husband Dennis and 2 children, and Chris Auza his wife Samantha and 4 children. He also has 6 siblings, Frances Jorajuria, Joe Auza, Frank Auza Jr., Pete Auza, Tine Auza, and Elsie Jorajuria. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elsie and his brother George Auza.



Johnny's humor and interest in family and friends will be missed.



In lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to his great niece Addison Auza's scholarship fund c/o Maricopa County Fair. Checks may be sent and payable to MCF-memo Addison scholarship,1826 W McDowell Road Phoenix, 85007. Credit card info may be called to 602-252-0717. You can included your address and a tax deductible form will be sent to you for anything over $100.



There will be a celebration of life May 7, 2019 at 10:00am at the Wellton Cemetery. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 1, 2019