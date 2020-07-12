1/1
Johnson Deal Begay Jr.
1966 - 2020
{ "" }
Beloved son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Johnson Deal Begay Jr. of the Cocopah Tribe was born on September 26th, 1966 in Fresno, California.

On June 21st, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center, Deal breathed his last breath.

Johnson Deal Begay Jr. was the current Cocopah Vice-Chairman of the tribe going on his third term which ranged from 2014 – present. The Cocopah Tribe will greatly miss his leadership and loyalty as their Vice President.

He is survived by his wife, Verene Begay and two sons, Jesse-Manuel Canedo Begay and D'Coby Elias Begay. Also survived by his mother, Barbara Begay and 8 siblings: Sandra Silversmith, Violet Begay, Samuel Begay, Verlie Swanigan, Benji Begay, Terry Begay, Robert Begay and Leitha Foster.

Services will be Tuesday, July 14th 2020 at Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1415 S. First Ave. Yuma, AZ. 85364. The viewing for anyone who wants to pay their respects will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. From 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm will be the service for family and friends only due to the Covid-19 restrictions. After the service we will have a procession to visit all the entities and reservations the Cocopah Indian Tribe own for one last farewell for my father the Vice-Chairman of the Cocopah Indian Tribe. We'll end it at the West Cocopah Indian Reservation, 14540 S. Veterans Dr. Yuma, AZ. 85350 for the Traditional portion of the service.

Contact Jesse-Manuel (928)247-3554 with questions.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Viewing
01:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
JUL
14
Service
Cocopah Indian Tribe
JUL
14
Service
03:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
2 entries
July 10, 2020
Sending Love, hugs and prayers to you all. Love the Torres family.
Norma
Friend
July 10, 2020
We the family of the late Esther (Joaquin) Hoover from the Gila River Reservation would like to send our prayers to the family.
Darla
