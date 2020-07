Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnson Deal Begay Jr., 53, of Somerton, died June 21, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Born Sept. 26, 1966, in Fresno, Calif., he was the vice chairman of the Cocopah Indian Tribe.

Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Mortuary Chapel, with funeral services 3 to 4:30 p.m. Cremation will be at West Cocopah Indian Reservation.

Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements.



