Joneil Claborn passed away at YRMC after a brief illness on January 26, 2020 at the age of 76 with her loving children nearby.
Joneil, known as Jonie, was the only child born to Joseph and Jo Neil Hazel in Washington DC. Later adopted by her stepfather Lem Boone, raised by her uncle Lt. Col. Ralph David Parker and aunt Rachel Parker who loved her like their own. She was fortunate enough to travel with her aunt and uncle to Bangkok, Thailand and Germany.
Jonie met her one and only love Jack Claborn in 1960 in Santa Ana, CA. They were married in 1961. They were married for 56 years before Jacks passed in 2017. They were blessed to have 3 children, Diana, David and Denise.
After marrying Jack and having 3 children she was reunited with her birth father, Joseph Hazel. He remained an important part of her adult life and spent a great deal of time with his grandchildren.
In the early years of their marriage Jonie and Jack lived in Tustin, CA. In 1970 they moved to Yuma, AZ. Jonie was a housewife for several years before working at Yuma High School, YRMC and for a private physician. In 1993, Jonie and Jack joined their son, David and opened C & C Machine Shop. Jonie and Jack worked side by side until they retired. They traveled for a few years, moved to Logan, New Mexico before returning to Yuma to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Jonie enjoyed camping in the Kofa Mountain, El Golfo and boating on the Colorado and sprint car races.
Jonie was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her oldest daughter, Diana Bingham, son in law, Doug and two granddaughters Tayler and Tatum Bingham, her only son David Claborn and grandson Austin Claborn, her youngest daughter, Denise Garrison, son in law, Vern and her grandson Levi Tanner and his wife Nikki. She also has 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister in law and brother in law Virginia and Don Estes, nieces and nephew.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents, uncle and aunt, granddaughter Kristen, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Laura and Roger Gillispie.
Our hearts are broken and we will miss our mom dearly. We took solace in knowing that our mom and dad are together again and reunited and watching over their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. As per Jonie's wishes there will be no services . In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to The Humane Society of Yuma in the name of Joneil Claborn.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 23, 2020