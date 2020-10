Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jose's life story with friends and family

Share Jose's life story with friends and family

Jose Francisco Rivera Garcia, 60, of San Luis, Ariz., died Oct. 11, 2020, in Yuma.



An agricultural laborer, he was born June 2, 1960, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.



A visitation will be 4 to 9 p.m. today at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with funeral services at 7 p.m.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store