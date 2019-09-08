|
|
Jose Ildefonso Mendez, 89 of Yuma, Arizona, passed away in his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Yuma.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Father Emilio Chapa will be officiating. Arrangements are by Desert Valley Mortuary.
Jose was born in Colonia Morelos Sonora Mexico to Rosalío Mendez and Ernestina Molina Mendez on January 23, 1930. He married Elsa Fazz Mendez in May 1962, in San Luis Mexico. He worked as a Plant Supervisor for Yuma Citrus for over twenty-seven years.
Jose was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed watching boxing and baseball. He loved animals and was strong in his Catholic faith.
Jose is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elsa M.; son Martin A. Mendez and his wife Lisa; daughters, Lupe Mendez and Dina Evancho; three grandchildren, Brittany Evancho, Ashley and Zachary Mendez, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents. Sister, Maria del Refugio Navarro; Brothers, Meliton (twin), Fremyoth, Lauro, Jesus, and Newton Mendez.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 8, 2019