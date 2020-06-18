Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose Jesus Esparza Lopez, 63, of Somerton, died June 15, 2020, in Somerton.



Born June 19, 1956, in Tepusco, Jalisco, Mexico, he was an agricultural laborer.



Wake will be 6 p.m. today at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 8 p.m. Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Somerton. Burial will follow at Sunset Vista Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store