Jose Jesus Esparza Lopez
1956 - 2020
Jose Jesus Esparza Lopez, 63, of Somerton, died June 15, 2020, in Somerton.

Born June 19, 1956, in Tepusco, Jalisco, Mexico, he was an agricultural laborer.

Wake will be 6 p.m. today at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 8 p.m. Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Somerton. Burial will follow at Sunset Vista Cemetery.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
