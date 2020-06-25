Jose (Pepe)Luis Fabiani died peacefully on June 20, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona at the age of 75.
Born in Lima, Peru, Jose graduated from Jefferson Community College with honors in Humanities and studied Psychology at the University of Kentucky.
He was a generous individual who loved books, horses, music, jokes, and philosophical discussions. He enjoyed helping others and made genuine connections with friends of all walks of life. He was a proud member of the Faith Baptist Church.
He is predeceased by his father, Juan Humberto Fabiani.
He is survived by his mother; Carmen Reiley, his brother Juan (Tito) Humberto Fabiani, three sons; Pier Angelo, John Paul, Jose, five daughters; Daniela, Carmen, Marita, Gabriela, Michaela. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and his favorite niece Angela Marie.
Life will not be the same without you. Your wise words will guide us, your love and kindness will be our strength.
Funeral arrangements will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial donations be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1535 S 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364, or a charity of your choice.
An angel took you, and now an angel we have. Till we meet again, rest in peace.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.