Jose passed peacefully from his life the afternoon of January 19, 2020. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family during the last days of his life. Jose was born February 22, 1938 in Mexico City, Mexico but has been a resident of Yuma since 1986.
Jose is survived by his wife of 60 loving years Guadalupe Ramirez, 5 children; Irma, Patricia, Jose Luis, Rosanna, Christopher, sister Virginia Ramirez, brother; Rosalio Ramirez, aunt Soledad Salazar, and all his grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jose Bocanegra, Jose Luis, Christopher Ramirez, Hector Martinez, Jesse Ramirez.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 26, 2020