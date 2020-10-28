On Friday, September 25th, 2020 we lost our Dad Joseph Edward Michaud. He was 73 years old, originally from Lawrence, Massachusetts; but Yuma, Arizona had been his home for over forty years. Joseph passed at home with his wife Jody Michaud whom he recently celebrated 14 years of marriage.
He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran and Master Sergeant in the Marine Corp, Counselor, Spiritual Leader, and he tested military machinery for our troops at YPG.
He guided men in prison onto their spiritual paths, he helped build the NA and AA programs here in Yuma because he saw a need, and retired out of Yuma School District One as a bus driver. He loved motorcycles and belonged to the Sober Riders and Rez Riders. He advocated for sacred landmarks and education, he was a Sundancer, warrior, and an Elder. He wore many hats, both figuratively and literally.
He fought his final battle with grace, surrounded by family and his beloved wife Jody at his side. His passing was strong and spiritual, sad, beautiful, and sorrowful. His life was long and fulfilling. We mourn our loss but rejoice in his return to the creator.
He is survived by his wife Jody Michaud, Daughters Mavreen Fleming-Sharrar, Spring House, Tiffany Rogers, Crystal Richardson and Melody Richardson; Sons Brian Jenkins, Matthew Sharrar and David House; Grandchildren Seth, Mara and Liliann Sharrar; Autumn, Thunder (MIchaud), Winter, Summer, and David House.
He is predeceased by his Father Romeo Michaud and Mother Mary Alice Desroisier. As we know the gravity of the people who mourn his loss with us, it gives us strength to know how many people loved him. May peace be with you all, and with us.
Services will be held at the Yuma Mortuary on November 14th, 2020 at 1:00 pm, 775 S. 5th Ave, Yuma AZ 85364.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or the Association on American Indian Affairs, 966 Hungerford Drive Suite 30-A Rockville, MD 20850.