Joseph G. Lutes

November 26, 1938 - May 31, 2020



Joseph G. Lutes, former Yuma resident and alum of Yuma Union High School class of 1957, died in his home in Fountain Valley, CA on May 31, 2020. He was 81 years old. Born in Calexico, CA on Nov. 26, 1938 to Harold C. Lutes and Consuelo Cunningham Lutes.



Joe grew up in the Imperial Valley and Yuma along with his brother Charles "Chuck" Lutes. Played football with the Yuma Criminals. Upon graduation from Yuma H.S. attended University of Arizona and Cal Western College. He received a law degree from the University of San Diego in 1972 and then moved to Orange County with his wife Mary Lou and 3 children (Joanna, Gunner, and Morgan) where he embarked on a successful law career that lasted 47 years. Joe loved his family, loved to laugh and he was known for his generosity. He had the uncanny ability to make anyone feel that they were special and unique.



Joe is survived by his daughter, Joanna K. Lutes-Ahlmeyer; his son, Jeffrey Gunner Lutes; his grandchildren, Liam Gunner Lutes and Savannah Dean Lutes; his nephew, Stuart V. Lutes; and his son-in-law, Scott Ahlmeyer. No funeral services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store