Pastor Joseph Hu never hesitated asking the question to anyone - "Are you a Christian?" He was always eager to share Jesus with whomever he met because his life-long passion was spreading the Gospel, an urgency that was instilled in him by his lay minister grandfather who was led to the Christian faith by Swedish Lutheran missionaries in Luoyang, China where Joseph was born. In 1949, after being chased out of his own country by the communist insurgence, Joseph escaped to Hong Kong, then to Taiwan and eventually immigrated to the United States in 1959 where he earned his Master of Divinity at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO. During his ministry, Joseph served in Lutheran congregations in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Gurley, Nebraska; Polk, Nebraska; Yuma, Arizona; Gordon, Nebraska and finally retiring in Phoenix, Arizona.



Throughout his life, Joseph loved to interact with people. Whether it was with his own family and friends or strangers, there would never be a dull moment as he was always kidding or joking with whomever. He was also an innovator, mechanic, builder, creator - creating useful items out of cast off machinery, fixing cars... He even built his own house in Gordon, Nebraska. He owned and operated three motels/motor hotels. Even though he had many accomplishments in his life, Joseph would always point at the cross and not at himself - Always Jesus.



Rev. Joseph S. Hu 6/28/1927 - 2/20/2019 "Well done, good and faithful servant" Matthew 25:23



Joseph is survived by two brothers and numerous family members in China.



He is predeceased by first wife, Lillian. Surviving children - Samuel (deceased wife Cheryle); David (wife Noreen); Anna; Daniel; Timothy.



Surviving wife - Carolyn - Surviving stepchildren - Jeff; Lori (husband Verlin); Timothy (wife Bobbie) Suzanne (husband Gary). Surviving grandchildren - 5 grandchildren; 11 step grandchildren.



Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 followed by a 2:00 p.m. service at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. To leave condolence messages for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 28, 2019