Joseph Nerva, Jr., 71, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Rio Rancho, NM.



Born March 27, 1949, Los Angeles, California, to Joseph Nerva Sr. and Evelyn Dugan Joseph was a proud Yuma High Criminal Class of 1967.



Joseph was resided in Los Angeles for a brief period of time. He moved to New Mexico in 1975, where he resided for the rest of his years. Throughout his time in New Mexico he was a security officer, met his wife Angelita (Angie) Tenorio-Nerva who taught him the skill of pottery and jewelry making. Joseph also became a certified Paralegal through the University of New Mexico. He was a Social Worker for Santo Domingo Pueblo Social Services, prior to his services in Santo Domingo Pueblo he was a Residential Advisor for Albuquerque Indian School and Santa Fe Youth Shelter, he was also a Youth Coordinator for Youth Ecology Corp. in Santa Fe, NM.



Joseph loved to joke and laugh with his friends and family.



He is survived by his daughters Jodene Nerva-Chee (Warlance) Albuquerque, NM, Kristen Watts (David) Rio Rancho, NM, his son Kirk Nerva and his grandchildren: Ethan, Lance, Angel, Milton, Dion, Micah, Dylan, Stephen, Sasha, Sara, Sabrina, America, Ariel, Asia, Asahi, Seth, Shelby, Ezekiel, Amber, Tayler, Aaliyah, Jason, Winter, Gabrielle along with eight great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all of us, as he had a special/distinct relationship with each of us. He was a very caring and loving father who went above and beyond for his children.



He is preceded in by his wife Angelita (Angie) Tenorio-Nerva, his parents Joseph Nerva, Jr and Evelyn Dugan, his sons Joseph Nerva III and Jon Nerva, his daughter Anjanette Nerva, his siblings Dion Dugan, Nathan Nerva, Denise Dugan, Mariana Bobtailbear, Marlene (Tina) Livas, and Debra Kelly.



Services are to be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary Yuma, AZ.

Viewing will be 4pm- 7pm and Service at 5pm-6pm.

Traditional rites to follow at the Big House October 5, 2020 at 12am-3am with cremation at dawn.



Pallbearers will be Ethan Nerva, Lance Nerva-Chee, Augustine Dion Nerva, Dylan Watts, Stephen Watts and Rashaun Raymer.



Honorary pallbearers are Kirk Nerva, Emilio Escalanti, Ted Escalanti, Charles Escalanti, Garrison Yazzie, Eddie Livas, Eric (Iky) Livas, and Jordan Joaquin and Jerryn Goforth.

