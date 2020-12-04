Josie was born March 25, 1957 in Tucson, AZ.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle Aguilar, grandson Jay Gladden, partner Cathy Pfeiffer and MANY family members, close friends and fur-babies whom she loved dearly.
She worked in support of healthcare until her retirement. She was an animal advocate and rescuer. She was very spiritual and believed in the Power of the Universe: Blessed Be.
Online memory wall: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/yuma-az/josie-perez-9899521.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Noon Saturday Dec 5th, 2020 at St. Paul's Cultural Center,
645 2nd Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josie's memory to: Humane Society of Yuma.
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun