Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Francis of Assisi
1815 S 8th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Sandoval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan D. "Birdie" Sandoval


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan D. "Birdie" Sandoval Obituary
Juan D. Sandoval (Birdie), age 70, passed away on April 12th, 2020 at his home in Yuma, AZ surrounded by his family. He was born June 24th, 1949 in Ribera, NM to Donaciano Sandoval and Rosaura Garcia Sandoval.

Juan was a proud and honorable man. He worked hard to provide for his family and to provide an example of good character. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from mining after 29 years and then worked 15 more years at Home Depot. Juan's proudest accomplishment was his family. With his wife, he raised two children whom he loved unconditionally. From those children, he had five grandchildren. He was close to each one of them. Throughout the years, he changed their diapers, taught them all about the Cowboys and Yankees, as well as attended many sporting, dance and school events. His greatest gift to his family was sharing his final moments with them. He will forever be missed.

Juan is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Frances Sandoval, his daughter Julie Ewald (Mike), his son Michael Sandoval (Sarah), his grandchildren: Mason Ewald, Madison Ewald, Makayla Ewald, Blake Sandoval and Faith Sandoval, sister Petra Ribera (Eddie) of Barstow, CA; brothers: Pete Garcia (Grace) of Pueblo, CO, Raymond Sandoval (Pauline) of Las Vegas, NV, Tony Sandoval (Wanda) of San Rafael, NM, Tommy Sandoval of Albuquerque, NM along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donaciano and Rosaura Sandoval, brothers Tom Sandoval and Virginio (Wilkie) Sandoval; sisters Lena Gollete and Margaret Ulibarri.

A private service will be held on April 23, 2020 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with immediate family only. Juan will have full military burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery on a date to be determined.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -