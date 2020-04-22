|
|
Juan D. Sandoval (Birdie), age 70, passed away on April 12th, 2020 at his home in Yuma, AZ surrounded by his family. He was born June 24th, 1949 in Ribera, NM to Donaciano Sandoval and Rosaura Garcia Sandoval.
Juan was a proud and honorable man. He worked hard to provide for his family and to provide an example of good character. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from mining after 29 years and then worked 15 more years at Home Depot. Juan's proudest accomplishment was his family. With his wife, he raised two children whom he loved unconditionally. From those children, he had five grandchildren. He was close to each one of them. Throughout the years, he changed their diapers, taught them all about the Cowboys and Yankees, as well as attended many sporting, dance and school events. His greatest gift to his family was sharing his final moments with them. He will forever be missed.
Juan is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Frances Sandoval, his daughter Julie Ewald (Mike), his son Michael Sandoval (Sarah), his grandchildren: Mason Ewald, Madison Ewald, Makayla Ewald, Blake Sandoval and Faith Sandoval, sister Petra Ribera (Eddie) of Barstow, CA; brothers: Pete Garcia (Grace) of Pueblo, CO, Raymond Sandoval (Pauline) of Las Vegas, NV, Tony Sandoval (Wanda) of San Rafael, NM, Tommy Sandoval of Albuquerque, NM along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donaciano and Rosaura Sandoval, brothers Tom Sandoval and Virginio (Wilkie) Sandoval; sisters Lena Gollete and Margaret Ulibarri.
A private service will be held on April 23, 2020 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with immediate family only. Juan will have full military burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery on a date to be determined.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 22, 2020