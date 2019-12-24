Home

Juan M. Rodriguez Obituary
Juan M. Rodriguez, was 85 years old. He was born on June 22, 1934 to AmadorVega Apresa and Manuela Rodriguez Mendoza in Aguascalientes Mexico. He passed away on December 18, 2019 at Yuma Nursing Center.

Juan is survived by his 8 children, four daughters and 4 sons, Myrna, Gloria, Gustavo, Juan, Claudia, Jesus, Maritza and Jose Luis as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be at Johnson Mortuary on December 26, 2019 with a viewing from 5pm to 9pm. There will be Church Services on December 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church at 11:30 am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 24, 2019
