Juana Cedillo Armenta, 85, was born on November 2, 1934 in Mexico City, Mexico DF. She was a resident of Yuma for 55 years. Juana was married to Armando Armenta Sr. for 43 years before his passing in July of 2001.
She worked for Crane School District for 24 years as a baker in the cafeteria.
Juana is survived by her son; Armando Armenta Jr. (Lydia), daughters; Leticia Sunderman (Joe), Corina Wolfe (Dennis), Susy Callahan (Chris), 9 grandchildren; Marcus Armenta, James Armenta, Sarah Sunderman, Hannah Sunderman, Andrew Wolfe, Allison Wolfe, Alyssa Callahan, Marissa Callahan, Clarissa Callahan.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Armando Armenta Sr., brothers; Robert Cedillo and Frank Cedillo, sisters; Mercedes Quiroz and Sofia Gonzales.
Her services will be at Johnson Mortuary Saturday November 30, 2019 with a viewing at 11:00 AM, service at 12:00 PM, followed by her burial at 1:00 PM.
Pallbearers will be her son, Armando Armenta Jr., sons-in-law, Dennis Wolfe, Joe Sunderman, Chris Callahan, grandsons; James Armenta and Andrew Wolfe.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Homes for the compassionate care they provided. Juana will be remembered as a dear friend to many and to her family as a loving, caring wife, mother, and Nana.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 24, 2019