|
|
Juanita (Jenny) Garcia Ruiz, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 28, 2020 at home in Yuma, Az. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Meliton Garcia and Maria de Jesus Munoz Garcia in Somerton, Arizona, on May 6, 1938, where she spent her growing and early married years, until moving to Yuma in 1969.
Her working years were as a Cashier at Southwest Meat Company and Richards Market on 8th St., until the mid-70's.
She is survived by her 4 children, sons: Phillip (Sandra) Ruiz, Victor (Oralia) Ruiz, Raymond (Maria) Ruiz, and daughter Laura (Larry) Mitchell and grand-daughter Rebecca Ruiz, whom she raised since birth. She leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Also, her 3 surviving siblings, Rachel Rodriguez, Daniel Garcia, and Elizabeth (Crispin) Munoz, all of Yuma, Az.
She is preceded in death by both parents, her husband, Felipe Cruz Ruiz and brother Albert (Beto) Garcia, of Somerton, Az.
As a devout Christian, she was actively involved in Templo de Oracion in Somerton, where she served as Worship Leader and as the piano player. And later attended Centro Cristiano Buenas Nuevas in Somerton. She enjoyed visiting family and friends in hospitals and nursing homes to provide moral support. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed time with her family.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Johnson Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held at their Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 starting at 10:00am, with the Gravesite Services to be held immediately following at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Officiating the services will be Pastors Jorge Orozco of Centro Cristiano Buenas Nuevas and Victor M. Ruiz of Living Word Assembly in Chino, Ca.
Pallbearers are: Danny Garcia, Victor Ruiz Jr., Phillip Ruiz III, Raymond Ruiz Jr., Vincent Torres Jr., and Andrew Razo. Honorary Pallbearers are: Xochitl Sanchez, Rebecca Ruiz, Elizabeth Ruiz-Bustraan, Dessa Ruiz, Erica Rivera, Adriana Barcenas, Marissa Angulo, Felicia Kozina and Vanessa Torres.
The family would also like to recognize and thank Hospice of Yuma, along with Stacy, Alma, Mary and Tim.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 4, 2020