julia M. Williams
1936 - 2020
Julia M. Williams passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona surrounded by loved ones. She was born on January 28, 1936 in Gila Valley Arizona.

Julia leaves behind her children; Jackie Junior Williams of Yuma, AZ, Hughie and Estalee Williams of Yuma, AZ, Joey and Nanci Williams of Nashville, TN, Hobart and Marisol Williams of Phoenix, AZ; her brothers, Phillip M. Orta (Christina), Eddie M. Orta (Rita), Jimmy M. Orta (Helen); sisters, Ester M. Nechie Orta, Rita Palomares (Pepe), Martha DeLos Reyes (Freddy); 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Julia was preceded by her father, Manuel Orta; mother, Adela Mendez Orta; husband, Jackie J. Williams; daughter, Marilee A. Willimas; brothers, Henry M. Prieto Orta, Clyde M. Orta, Lorenzo M. Orta, Tony M. Orta; and her sisters, Margie M. Orta, Edna M. Estrada.

A Celebration on Life will be held for Julia on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Oasis Church, 1545 S. Ave C, Yuma, AZ 85364 at 10:00 am.

Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Oasis Church
