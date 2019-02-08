|
Julian Montoya, 61, of Yuma, died Feb. 4, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 9, 1958, in El Portento Villa Hidalgo, Mexico, he was a feedlot foreman at McElhaney Cattle Company for over 20 years.
A wake will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 8674 S. Avenue 36E in Wellton., with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Cremation will follow services.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
