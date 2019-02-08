Home

Julian Montoya


1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Julian Montoya Obituary
Julian Montoya, 61, of Yuma, died Feb. 4, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Born Jan. 9, 1958, in El Portento Villa Hidalgo, Mexico, he was a feedlot foreman at McElhaney Cattle Company for over 20 years.

A wake will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 8674 S. Avenue 36E in Wellton., with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Cremation will follow services.

Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 9, 2019
