1/1
Julio Michael "Kiko" Chavez
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julio Michael "Kiko" Chavez born in Yuma, AZ on January 19, 1971 and passed September 2, 2020 at the age of 49 in Yuma, AZ. Michael was a loving Christian, husband, father, son and brother who loved spending time with family. Everyone was family to him, regardless of blood.

Starting at a young age Michael enjoyed going fast in cars, motorcycles, and planes. Even wheelchair bound you could catch him speeding up and down the streets and popping an occasional wheelie. His love for speed transitioned into racing and flight simulators, and then to watching generous people create and fly planes that he envisioned on twitch.

Michael was one of the strongest and loving men we knew, during his worse days he would still look over and ask how you were doing. He never shied away from saying "I love you," and encouraged hugs and kisses from all. His courage and dignity in the face of adversity has been an inspiration to all.

Michael is survived by his wife Jolene Chavez, daughter Amanda Chavez, sons Christian Chavez, Matthew Chavez, and son-in-law Jaime Montanez. He is also survived by his father Julio Chavez, sisters Mimi Bowling, Sonya Flaherty, and Amy Yarbrough, brothers Danny Chavez, Christopher Chavez, and Austin Simmons. There are many that he would consider his Moms and Dads, and plenty of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Nieces and Nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother Vivian Prevett, grandparents Frank and Mary Chavez, and George and Ruth Aponte.

One thing that was never taken away from him was his sense of humor and wanting to make people smile. So here is one last joke. Michael Chavez's word of the day – "KIKO" (k-eye-ko) I want to add up all the steps I've taken since I got here, will you pass me the KIKOlator.

Services will be held Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Avenue B, Somerton, AZ 85350 at 6:00PM. A tailgate party in the parking lot will follow to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Michael Chavez's name to Hospice of Yuma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
06:00 PM
Desert Valley Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved