Julio Michael "Kiko" Chavez born in Yuma, AZ on January 19, 1971 and passed September 2, 2020 at the age of 49 in Yuma, AZ. Michael was a loving Christian, husband, father, son and brother who loved spending time with family. Everyone was family to him, regardless of blood.



Starting at a young age Michael enjoyed going fast in cars, motorcycles, and planes. Even wheelchair bound you could catch him speeding up and down the streets and popping an occasional wheelie. His love for speed transitioned into racing and flight simulators, and then to watching generous people create and fly planes that he envisioned on twitch.



Michael was one of the strongest and loving men we knew, during his worse days he would still look over and ask how you were doing. He never shied away from saying "I love you," and encouraged hugs and kisses from all. His courage and dignity in the face of adversity has been an inspiration to all.



Michael is survived by his wife Jolene Chavez, daughter Amanda Chavez, sons Christian Chavez, Matthew Chavez, and son-in-law Jaime Montanez. He is also survived by his father Julio Chavez, sisters Mimi Bowling, Sonya Flaherty, and Amy Yarbrough, brothers Danny Chavez, Christopher Chavez, and Austin Simmons. There are many that he would consider his Moms and Dads, and plenty of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Nieces and Nephews.



Michael was preceded in death by his mother Vivian Prevett, grandparents Frank and Mary Chavez, and George and Ruth Aponte.



One thing that was never taken away from him was his sense of humor and wanting to make people smile. So here is one last joke. Michael Chavez's word of the day – "KIKO" (k-eye-ko) I want to add up all the steps I've taken since I got here, will you pass me the KIKOlator.



Services will be held Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Avenue B, Somerton, AZ 85350 at 6:00PM. A tailgate party in the parking lot will follow to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Michael Chavez's name to Hospice of Yuma.

