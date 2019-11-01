|
June Loo passed away peacefully in San Diego, Calif. on Friday, October 18, 2019 after a long illness. She had turned 90 yrs. old shortly before her death.
June came to the U.S. in 1937 on the S.S. Wilson with her parents and a brother. When they first came they had to stay at Angel Island for a week before being allowed to enter the US.
June was the oldest daughter who was born on October 9, 1929 in a village outside of Canton call Tai Gong. She came to the US with her family for a better life and first settled in San Francisco. Eventually in the 1950's, June and her husband moved to Yuma, Arizona for better opportunities.
June met the love of her life David Loo through her cousin Margaret in San Francisco Chinatown. They were married for approximately 46 years before he died on January 7, 1993. Together they owned and operated David's Market for over 35 years.
June is survived by her five children: Linda Chao (Sherman), Bonnie Loo, Rockey Loo (Mary), Sherrie McCoy (Brian), Michael Loo (Tina), and four grandchildren: Kyle Chao, Jeremy Loo, Mackenzie Loo, and Christopher Loo. She is also survived by a sister Nora Louie. She is also survived by friends and relatives in San Francisco, California and Arizona who will miss her kind spirit.
Both her brothers, Harvey and Lawrence predeceased her in 2006 and 2018.
Before her illness, June felt privileged and grateful to care and help others. She was also known as reliable, kind-hearted, and a second mother to a few friends and relatives. Being a great cook, she also enjoyed making her special dishes for friends and relatives. She had good times being with friends at lunch or playing gin rummy. When she was able to, she enjoyed her walks with her neighbors.
June loved having her family around for Christmas celebrations. Her home was the family center where everyone gathered on holidays to share their togetherness. She was happiest when her family were all there with her. Her family will miss her greatly but also rejoice in the happy memories of these many happy years she spent with them.
Funeral services will be held at :
Yuma Mortuary
775 S. 5th Ave. Yuma, Arizona.
Visitation: 5-8 pm. Sunday, Nov. 3rd
Service: 10 am. Monday, Nov. 4th
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you donate in honor of June Loo to:
Alzheimer's San Diego
6632 Convoy Ct.
San Diego, California 92111
or go to the website: alzsd.org
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 1, 2019