Kane Nunokawa Seale, 88, of Yuma died Oct. 27, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



A homemaker, she was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Niigata, Japan.



A private family burial service will be held at Desert Lawn.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements.