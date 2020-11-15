Karen Haughtelin Walker, age 67, passed away on October 28, 2020, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and she now resides with her Heavenly Father. She was born on September 13, 1953, in Yuma, AZ to Deane and Wanda Haughtelin.
Karen graduated from Kofa High School in 1971, received her RN degree from Pima Community College, and later her BSN from the University of Phoenix. She worked as an RN in Tucson for many years, then as a traveling nurse across the U.S., and ended her career in Broken Arrow. She was a member of the LDS church, and her faith was a great comfort. She enjoyed being a ham radio operator and was a volunteer for the Pima County Search and Rescue team.
Karen is survived by her daughter Jennifer Usher (Dan) of Phoenix, AZ, sons Michael Walker (Jen) of Spanaway, WA and Mark Walker (Nickey) of Broken Arrow, OK, 6 grandchildren, sisters Susie Tyndall (Rusty) and Pam Crowe of Yuma, brother Craig Haughtelin (Susan) of Camarillo, CA and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
