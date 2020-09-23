1/
Karen Lynn Embree
1949 - 2020
Karen Lynn Embree passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, following a courageous crusade against Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born in Fresno, California in 1949 to Myrtle and Don Thomas, who preceded her in death. Karen leaves behind her husband, Bill, her companion of forty-nine years, as well as three sons,their wives and one daughter. Michael (Kathy), Brandon (Raney), Shawn (Leonore), and Lacey. She has nine grandchildren who she adored: Cody, Summer, Lauryn, Ian, Janey, Liam, Rahel, Simeon and Brayden. She is also survived by her sister, Shiela Broaddus (Wayne) , of Tulare California and many nieces and nephews who adore their " Aunt Karen." Karen spent all her married life in Yuma, Arizona, assisting in the familial farming and business endeavors alongside her husband while raising a family - the pride of her life. Her primary interests included enriching the lives of her children and grandchildren, helping others ( especially kids), and teaching local youth to love God and His Word both at home and at church. She was the happiest when she could spend time with children or prepare Bible lessons that would peak her students' interest and encourage the in life, demonstrating to them God's love and laying the bricks for a future cemented in Christ's teachings. She was a member of the Lord's church from an early age and attended services faithfully at Central Church of Christ in Yuma. She looked forward to being with the Lord in heaven, worrying only about how her passing might affect her children and grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held for Karen officiated by Reed Lohrenz of Central Church of Christ. A Public Memorial service will be held at Central Church or Christ on Wednesday, September 30th at 2:00 PM.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
