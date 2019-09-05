|
Kari Lane Neumann was born in Omaha, Nebraska on October 16, 1967 to Larry and Shelda Green. She started her journey to Heaven on September 3, 2019.
She went to Douglas High School in Wyoming. After graduation she furthered her education at Casper Junior College and got her Bachelors Degree in Biology from the University of Wyoming. Her education continued with a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University.
Kari started her teaching career as a biology teacher in 1993 at Kofa High School for 9 years before moving to Centennial Middle School as an assistant principal for 4 years. She then became principal at H.L Suverkrup Elementary, following as the principal of Crane Middle School for 3 years. Kari's biggest passion was her students and she made sure that was always known.
She is preceded in death by her parents Larry Green and Shelda Mason and her brother David,
Her survivors are her husband Brooks Neumann, daughter Sydney Neumann, and sister Natalie Starfish. Along with her sister-in-law Molly Kelly, and many nieces and nephews.
Kari had some great mentors along the way; Pat Reilly, Tom Hurt, Cindy Didway, Bob Klee, Laurie Doering, and the entire Crane Family.
Services will be Saturday September 7, 2019 at 10 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society or ECW at St. Paul's.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 5, 2019