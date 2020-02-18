|
Kassandra Ortiz
Kassandra Ortiz, 15, of San Luis, died Feb. 16, 2020.
Born Sept. 14, 2004, she was a student at San Luis High School.
A wake will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19, with rosary at 7 p.m. at Desert Valley Mortuary chapel. Requiem mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Immaculate Conception Parish. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Sunset Vista Cemetery.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements and cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 18, 2020