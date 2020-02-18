Home

DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Kassandra Ortiz
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Desert Valley Mortuary chapel
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Desert Valley Mortuary chapel
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
505 S Ave B
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Vista Cemetery
11357 E 40th Street
2004 - 2020
Kassandra Ortiz, 15, of San Luis, died Feb. 16, 2020.

Born Sept. 14, 2004, she was a student at San Luis High School.

A wake will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19, with rosary at 7 p.m. at Desert Valley Mortuary chapel. Requiem mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Immaculate Conception Parish. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Sunset Vista Cemetery.

Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements and cremation.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
