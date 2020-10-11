Our beautiful Kate Campa was born on February 6, 2004 in Yuma, Arizona. From almost birth, Kate has had a spirit about life that is almost superhuman.
As a young child, you could often find her performing for family and friends, decked out in mix match costumes and makeup styled by hers truly. Soon thereafter, Kate began her dance career that led her to many national awards and scholarships. Kate's talent was unarguable but combined with her vivacious, competitive spirt, there was no stopping her. Kate won various awards including but not limited to Spotlight's Triple Crown, LA Dance Magic's regional Magic Performer, Velocity regional MVA, WCDE's regional Elite Dancer, and Rainbow's regional Dancer of the Year Runner-Up. Kate's dance teams and their families became a part of her family. Those relationships meant the world to her. In addition to dance, Kate had an opportunity to model for Otis College of Fashion and Design in Los Angeles. One of her favorite pastimes was watching 80's movies with her Dad. She had an eighties soul for sure…Breakfast Club, Lost Boys, Gremlins and Goonies were a few of her favorites, even at just 16 years old. Another favorite and talent of Kate's was makeup. She was very talented with brushes, colors, and how-to videos. Her dream was to be an Aesthetic Nurse.
Kate was a Junior at Gila Ridge High School and the Student Council President. Kate was also the Sophomore Homecoming Princess and just won Junior Homecoming Princess for this school year. Even up to her last drive home from the hospital, Kate was tending to her studies. She was focused and determined with everything she did, including her battle with cancer.
After being diagnosed on December 13th, 2018, she has fought fiercely for her life. Again, with no drama, no self-pity, just a relentless "life's too short" attitude and a love for life, family, and friends. Childhood Cancer Awareness, research, better medicine, and a cure were a top priority for Kate over the last 22 months. Her family and friends will continue her passion in honor of her fight and their love for their girl.
Kate leaves behind her mom and dad, Lilian and Alfredo Campa; her favorite pup, Connor and her newest pup Mathilda; her grandparents, Maximiliano and Maria Serna; David and Maria Campa and many more, very loved family members and friends.
Kate loved flowers but she was also passionate about a cure. If you would like to donate in Kate's name, the family suggests the following organizations: Foundation of YRMC (Pediatric Oncology Fund), PCH Blood and Cancer Disorders, and the 1 Million 4 Anna Foundation.
Kate's viewing will be on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at Johnson's Mortuary from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. for family and then, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. limited to the first 100 people. Kate's memorial mass will be on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10 a.m. The mass is also limited to 100 invited guests. Both the viewing and the memorial mass will be livestreamed on the Team Kate Facebook page as well as the St. Francis Facebook page for the mass. Following burial, there will be a Celebration of Life. Details will be provided on the Team Kate social media pages.
