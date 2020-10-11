1/1
Kate Campa
2004 - 2020
Our beautiful Kate Campa was born on February 6, 2004 in Yuma, Arizona. From almost birth, Kate has had a spirit about life that is almost superhuman.

As a young child, you could often find her performing for family and friends, decked out in mix match costumes and makeup styled by hers truly. Soon thereafter, Kate began her dance career that led her to many national awards and scholarships. Kate's talent was unarguable but combined with her vivacious, competitive spirt, there was no stopping her. Kate won various awards including but not limited to Spotlight's Triple Crown, LA Dance Magic's regional Magic Performer, Velocity regional MVA, WCDE's regional Elite Dancer, and Rainbow's regional Dancer of the Year Runner-Up. Kate's dance teams and their families became a part of her family. Those relationships meant the world to her. In addition to dance, Kate had an opportunity to model for Otis College of Fashion and Design in Los Angeles. One of her favorite pastimes was watching 80's movies with her Dad. She had an eighties soul for sure…Breakfast Club, Lost Boys, Gremlins and Goonies were a few of her favorites, even at just 16 years old. Another favorite and talent of Kate's was makeup. She was very talented with brushes, colors, and how-to videos. Her dream was to be an Aesthetic Nurse.

Kate was a Junior at Gila Ridge High School and the Student Council President. Kate was also the Sophomore Homecoming Princess and just won Junior Homecoming Princess for this school year. Even up to her last drive home from the hospital, Kate was tending to her studies. She was focused and determined with everything she did, including her battle with cancer.

After being diagnosed on December 13th, 2018, she has fought fiercely for her life. Again, with no drama, no self-pity, just a relentless "life's too short" attitude and a love for life, family, and friends. Childhood Cancer Awareness, research, better medicine, and a cure were a top priority for Kate over the last 22 months. Her family and friends will continue her passion in honor of her fight and their love for their girl.

Kate leaves behind her mom and dad, Lilian and Alfredo Campa; her favorite pup, Connor and her newest pup Mathilda; her grandparents, Maximiliano and Maria Serna; David and Maria Campa and many more, very loved family members and friends.

Kate loved flowers but she was also passionate about a cure. If you would like to donate in Kate's name, the family suggests the following organizations: Foundation of YRMC (Pediatric Oncology Fund), PCH Blood and Cancer Disorders, and the 1 Million 4 Anna Foundation.

Kate's viewing will be on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at Johnson's Mortuary from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. for family and then, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. limited to the first 100 people. Kate's memorial mass will be on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10 a.m. The mass is also limited to 100 invited guests. Both the viewing and the memorial mass will be livestreamed on the Team Kate Facebook page as well as the St. Francis Facebook page for the mass. Following burial, there will be a Celebration of Life. Details will be provided on the Team Kate social media pages.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
OCT
16
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park

17 entries
October 11, 2020
Kate you will forever be an inspiration to me,the way you smiled through your battle tells just how strong and unbeatable your are young lady.
I'm gonna miss seeing you brighten up social media kiddo.See you in heaven. John Ghiotto
John Ghiotto
Friend
October 11, 2020
Your legacy of being faithful till the end, has taught the young and old to live our lives to the fullest. Heaven gained a great treasure and the Lord rejoices as you dance before His presence.
Sergio Lopez
October 10, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. May God give you and your family comfort during this most difficult time. I will continue to pray for you and your family
Brenda Ramaley
Coworker
October 10, 2020
De parte de tu Tata y Nana María te queremos mucho y para siempre =›d
Maria Campa
Grandparent
October 10, 2020
Por siempre y para siempre en nuestros corazones,
Marcos, Triny, Marquitos, Vicky Serna
Family
October 10, 2020
Faithful Wishes Wreath
Maria Serna
October 10, 2020
Kate my baby kitty We love ❤ you so much
Grandparents Max & Lupita Serna
Lupita Serna
Grand Parent
October 10, 2020
Kate is lighting up heaven with her smile and her beauty inside and out!
Sister Jan Villemure
October 10, 2020
Te queremos siempre mi niña Bella d
Patty Campa
Family
October 10, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Patricia Bernal
October 10, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
October 10, 2020
So sorry for you loss prayers for the family
Annette Teal
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Such a fighter watch over the family from above We will love you and miss you always.xxx
Tracey Leveillee
Friend
October 10, 2020
bless you
john cavenee
Friend
October 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Martha Ryan
October 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Campa family. Her dance family will always keep her in our hearts. It was such a pleasure to know her and get a chance to witness her resilience and bravery. She is dancing with the angels now with that beautiful smile. We Love You Kate.
Irene Villalpando
Friend
October 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you in the coming days.
Ginger Rico
